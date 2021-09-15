Sherman A. “Sherm” Tedford, 68, of Winchester, passed away on Sept. 10, 2021. He passed peacefully after a brief period of declining health with the love of family near at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
