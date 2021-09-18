Sherman A. Tedford

Sherman A. “Sherm” Tedford, 68, a longtime resident of Winchester, and formerly of Richmond, died on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. He passed peacefully with the love of family near.
Sherm was born the son of the late Virginia (Richardson) and George Tedford Sr. on May 4, 1953, in Richmond. He was educated locally and proudly graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1971.
Sherm was a patriot. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on July 15, 1971, during the Vietnam War. He served his country with distinction and was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Sherm was honorably discharged on July 13, 1973, at the rank of Lance Corporal, E-3.
Sherm graduated from the New Hampshire Police academy in 1982 and pursued a career in law enforcement with the Winchester Police Department. Over the course of his 22-year service, he rose to the position of Lieutenant. During this time, he had also worked at the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Department in Keene as a Deputy Sheriff. Sherm retired from law enforcement in 2002.
On April 28, 1984, he exchanged vows with Lucinda “Cindy” Tacy. They were happily married for 37 years.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, tinkering of various forms and spending valuable time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed softball and bowling. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, uncle, sibling, brother in-law, friend and big brother to many.
Mr. Tedford is survived by his wife, Cindy Tedford, of Winchester; his son, Shawn M. Nesbitt, of Salt Lake City, Utah; his siblings: Sheri Lynn Trask of Australia and George Tedford Jr. of Massachusetts; and two grandchildren: William Nesbitt of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Lauren Nesbitt of Salt Lake City, Utah. In addition, he is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Sherm’s wishes there are no calling hours. Burial will take place with military honors in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. Flowers will gladly be accepted.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
