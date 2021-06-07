A graveside service for Sheila (Jefts) Pelkey, who passed away on May 28, 2021, will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Pine Street, West Swanzey. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m. at the Keene VFW, 459 Winchester St., Keene.
