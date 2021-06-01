Sheila (Jefts) Pelkey, 73, of West Swanzey, passed away with family by her side on May 28, 2021, following a period of declining health.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1947, in Keene, the daughter of the late Russell and Blanch (St. John) Jefts.
Sheila attended Monadnock Regional High School and graduated with the class of 1965 and then went on to study at Keene State College. She lived in Alstead for many years until moving to Keene in 1990, and later to West Swanzey.
Sheila was employed at Fall Mountain Regional High School as a speech therapist and classroom aide. She was owner and operator of the Alstead Diner for several years. Sheila freely expressed her silly side as “Mini the Clown” for birthday parties and Old Home Day events. She had also been an active member of the Jay Cee Club.
She had a love for her family, friends and country music. Sheila enjoyed going to yard sales and shopping at thrift stores.
Sheila leaves behind her children: Alyson Daniels and her husband, James, of Keene; and Alfred Longe Jr. and his wife, Polly, of Hinsdale; her grandchildren: Alizabeth Longe and her fiance, Joe Parent, of Hinsdale; and Chrystal Longe and her fiance, Bryce Foss, of Plymouth; her sisters: Sharon Keseck of Ladson, S.C.; and Suzanne Wright and her husband, Sheldon, of Swanzey; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Sandra Murchie and Russell Jefts; the father of her children, Alfred Longe Sr.; and her former husband, James Pelkey.
Calling hours will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Swanzey will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sheila Pelkey’s name are requested to be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL 33607 (www.Donate.LoveToTheRescue.org); or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (www.StJude.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
