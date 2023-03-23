Sheila M. Bond, 55, of Rochester, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of her home on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
Sheila was born Sheila Marie Hudson on May 31, 1967. She was raised in Marlborough by her mother, Emily G. (Lewis) Nelson, and her late stepfather, Ronald V. Holland. She graduated from Keene High School in 1985 and went on to hold several positions in the RV/camping industry throughout her career.
On July 15, 2017, Sheila exchanged vows with the love of her life, Eric R. Bond, in Rochester. Sheila and Eric spent a lot of time together hiking, camping, canoeing and her favorite — fishing. She dreamed of them living in a log cabin out in the wilderness together.
Sheila’s smile lit up every room she entered. She was a very sociable person and enjoyed the company of her friends and family. She spent many years volunteering at the Rochester Senior Center, where she held the positions of Board President and Bingo caller. Sheila had many joys in life, but nothing gave her greater joy than spending time with her grandchildren.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Eric R. Bond, of Rochester; her mother, Emily G. Nelson, of Hinsdale; her two children: Emily E. Adams and her significant other, Dakota Drinnon, of Swanzey; and Christopher J. “CJ” Bowers of Keene; her two stepchildren: Samantha Egan of Rochester; and Cody Bond and his wife, Naomi, of Stamford, Conn.; her siblings: Brenda A. Rogers and her significant other, Ray Snyder, of Fitzwilliam; Robert C. Hudson and his wife, Sherri, of Chesterfield; Ronda J. Ball and her husband, Russell, of Swanzey; and Bobby A. Hudson of the Manchester area; and her four grandchildren, Amelia Egan, Sean Egan, Riley Egan and Mia Drinnon. In addition, she leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Sheila was predeceased by two children, Amanda Lynn Bowers and Bianca Rose Bowers.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a funeral ceremony to follow at 2 p.m., both at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A private graveside burial will be held at a later date.
Sheila loved animals, especially her late dog, Remy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Maxine Lacy Fund at Broadview Animal Hospital, 134 Ten Rod Road, Rochester NH 03867, or if by card, please call 1-603-335-2120.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
