Sheila Irene Bowker

Sheila Irene (Marrotte) Bowker, 81, of Keene, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, following a period of declining health.
She was born on July 21, 1940, in Swanzey, daughter of the late Irene (Carpenter) and Ernest Marrotte Sr.
On May 3, 1958, Sheila married the love of her life, Richard L. Bowker, who predeceased her on Feb. 25, 2021.
During Sheila’s lifetime, she worked at various locations. Her greatest achievement was her devotion to her family as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a very spiritual person and her family was truly the love of her life and meant the world to her. Sheila’s favorite pastimes were watching movies, puzzles and coloring.
Sheila will be dearly missed by her children: Anna Candelario and her husband, Jorge, of New Britain, Conn.; Sharon Bowker and her companion, Tom Norton, of Harwinton, Conn.; and John Bowker and his wife, Christine, of Westmoreland; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Corinne Hitchcock, of Swanzey; her brother-in-law, Douglas Bowker, of Athol, Mass.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private service and burial will be held on March 5, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home and Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene, respectively.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Sheila I. Bowker’s name may do so to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall St., Manchester NH 03101 (www.Heart.org/NewHampshire).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.