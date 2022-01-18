Shawn H. McCormick, 37, of Winchester and formerly of Keene, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. He passed away peacefully after a brief period of declining health.
Shawn was born the son of Colleen Sherrick and Terrence McCormick on Sept. 12, 1984, in Brattleboro. He was educated locally in Keene and graduated from Penn Foster with his high school diploma.
On Nov. 25, 2006, he exchanged vows with Belinda A. Vanlo. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance and have been married for 15 years.
Shawn was employed by Price Chopper grocery stores in Keene as a team leader in the seafood department for the past eight years.
He enjoyed fixing electronics and being with his family.
Mr. McCormick is survived by his wife, Belinda A. McCormick, of Winchester; his parents, Terrence McCormick and Colleen Sherrick of Keene; his children: Paige A. Yusza of Winchester, Tyler D. Yusza of Winchester, Brittney A. McCormick of Winchester and Connor T. McCormick of Winchester; and his siblings: Heather M. Judd of Claremont; Emily Sherrick of Swanzey; Christina Pratt and her husband, Devon, of Keene; and Kevin M. Vera of Keene. In addition, he is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Shawn’s wishes there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Flowers will gladly be accepted.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
