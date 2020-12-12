Shawn E. Seymour, 57, a long-time resident of the Keene area, died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. He passed with the love of his mom and family near.
Shawn was born the son of Patricia (Horton) and Carroll J. Seymour on Feb. 25, 1963, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School, class of 1981.
He was formerly married to Debbie Jean Woodward.
He worked for Hugh Eaton in Dublin for over 10 years as a caretaker and property manager. Prior, he had worked at the American Steel Co. based in New York City for over 10 years as a steel worker. Shawn also worked as a self-employed exterior and interior painter for many years.
Shawn enjoyed flying R.C. planes and gyrocopters. He was the president of the Gyrocopter Club of New Hampshire. He was a hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed working with his hands doing various steel projects.
Mr. Seymour is survived by his mother, Patricia Seymour of Swanzey; his siblings, Daniel Seymour of Keene, Scott Seymour of Swanzey, Tonnya Norwood of Maine, Todd Seymour of Fitzwilliam, Heather Roy of Claremont, Jennifer Parenteau of Marlborough and Kristen Castronova of Tennessee. In addition, he leaves aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Shawn is pre-deceased by his father, Carroll Seymour, who passed on Dec. 4, 1994.
In keeping with Shawn’s values there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the family lot at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Lower Main Street, Keene.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 S. Winchester St., Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
