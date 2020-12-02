Shawn E. Seymour, 57, of Swanzey, passed away on Nov. 30, 2020. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his mother’s home after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
