Shawn B. Cole Jr.
Shawn B. “Scooby” Cole Jr., 22, a lifelong resident of Hinsdale, died unexpectedly from injuries suffered in a dirt bike accident in Winchester.
Shawn was born the son of Catherine “Cara” A. (Rosploch) and Shawn B. Cole Sr. on Oct. 25, 1997, in Brattleboro. Shawn was educated locally and graduated from Hinsdale High School with the class of 2016.
He was recently employed by the Against the Grain Gourmet Co. in Brattleboro as a maintenance mechanic. Prior, he worked at HCP Packaging Co. in Hinsdale as a supervisor for three years.
Scooby will be remembered for his humble and kind nature, contagious smile and zest for life. Scooby enjoyed fishing, riding his dirt bike, video games, Snapchatting daily with his sister, and collecting exotic glass art and pendants. But mostly, he treasured the time spent with family and friends. He had a strong work ethic and took pride in his former and current job.
Scooby is survived by his parents, Shawn B. Cole Sr. of Winchester and Cara Cole of Hinsdale; his sister, Shannon M. Cole, of Ontario, Canada; his grandparents: Joanne and John Rosploch of Enosburg Falls, Vt.; and Rosalind “Rosie” Abbott of Winchester. In addition, he is survived by his aunt, Kristin Abbott, of Winchester; his uncles: John Rosploch of Montgomery, Vt.; Pete Rosploch of Enosburg Falls, Vt.; Rob Rosploch of Belmont, Vt.; and Ryan Rosploch and his wife, Jamie, of Belmont, Vt.; several cousins, extended family and friends. Scooby is predeceased by his grandfather, Michael Abbott, who passed on Jan. 13, 2017; and his uncle, Steven Rosploch, who passed on Sept. 13, 1985.
Scooby’s vivacious and giving spirit will be missed by many. In keeping with Scooby’s values there are no calling hours. A graveside service will occur on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
