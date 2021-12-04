Shaun C. Gonyou, 42, of Jaffrey, died unexpectedly at his home in Jaffrey on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Shaun was born in Keene on June 10, 1979, the son of Robert and Cynthia (Bagster) Gonyou. He was raised in Fitzwilliam and attended Monadnock Regional High School, as well as Murdock High School. After school, he began working for Millipore-Sigma as a material handler in the warehouse.
He met Andrea Derby in 2004. After marrying in 2009, they made Jaffrey their home. Shawn found great joy in riding his motorcycle and walking the beach with Andrea and his girls. He loved and adored his beloved pitbull terrier, Champ. Family was everything to Shaun. He had a zest for life and could always make people laugh.
Shaun was preceded in death by his grandpa, Richard Baxter Sr., his Grammy, Joyce Carrier, and by his Aunt Beverly Tommila. Shaun will be missed by his family, whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Andrea Gonyou; his two daughters, Ariel and Coral, who he loved to the moon and back, of Jaffrey; his two sisters, Heidi Merlini of Nashua, and Sarah Allen of Greenfield, Mass.; his father, Robert C. Gonyou, of Athol, Mass.; his mother, Cynthia, and her husband, Doug Tate, of Rindge; his Nana, Beverly Bagster; and his extended family and friends, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Shaun’s life will be scheduled in the spring. To share memories and condolences with Shaun’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
