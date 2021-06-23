Sharon Ann Rice, of Keene, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Community Hospice House in Merrimack.
Born in Bellows Falls on Sept. 22, 1953, she was the fourth child of Donald E. and Mary E. (Lockerby) Rice. Sharon grew up in Grafton, Vt., attended Grafton School, graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1971 and then pursued a career in nursing. She studied for nursing at Fannie Allen Memorial School in Winooski, Vt., and then worked for Rockingham Memorial Hospital before moving on to Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Hanover. Sharon then went to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and worked there for 35 years until her retirement. She studied to become an RN at Claremont Community Technical College in 2005. She then worked part-time for the Red Cross as an instructor until health issues forced her to stop.
Her favorite things to do were traveling and family get-togethers. She was especially fond of Maine beaches. She often took her niece and nephews to local beaches. In her later years she traveled with her good friends, Elizabeth Kurowski and DiDi Provencal. Sharon was also a Red Hat Lady.
She was predeceased by her parents, and a brother, John Rice. Sharon is survived by two sisters: Barbara Bragg of Charlestown; and Donna Rice of Grafton Vt.; a niece, Sandra Britton; and nephews: David (Ellen) Bragg; Kevin Bragg; and Shawn Rice; several great-nieces and nephews, two great-great nephews and two great-great-nieces.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Houghtonville Cemetery, Grafton, Vt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Cross or ASPCA.
