Shannon H. Dugan, 55, of East Swanzey, passed away at her home on June 23, 2021.
Her parents, Robert B. and Pauline J. (Barwicki) Dugan, welcomed their daughter into the world on June 9, 1966, in Keene. Shannon grew up in East Swanzey and was a 1984 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School. While in high school, she played basketball, softball and field hockey, and was a member of the school’s performing arts program.
She received a degree in communications from Northeastern University in 1988. Following college, Shannon managed comedy clubs in Massachusetts, and she also worked in New York City and Los Angeles. She later worked for Segway in Bedford, in the corporate office of PC Connection in Merrimack and at OnForce in Boston.
Shannon was predeceased by her mother, Pauline (Barwicki) Dugan, and her father, Robert Dugan.
She is survived by her two brothers: Christopher Dugan and his wife, Helen, and their children, Kyle and Katie, of Hooksett; and Matthew Dugan and his wife, Heidi, of Waterbury, Vt.; as well as an uncle, Edward Barwicki, and his partner, Anne, of Watertown, Mass.
She loved her boxer dogs, and her concern for animals found her rescuing several dogs and cats over the years. As Shannon shared her mother Polly’s passion for saving pets, those who wish can make donations in her memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
She also possessed a witty, smart sense of humor which she paired with unerring timing to bring years of laughter to those around her. She shared her father Bob’s love of the sports, particularly rooting for the Patriots.
Chris and Matt would like to invite Shannon’s friends to a celebration of Shannon’s life to be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at noon at Whitcomb Hall, 17 Main St., West Swanzey. RSVPs are appreciated — please email Chris at Duganchris230@gmail.com.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been assisting the family with the arrangements.