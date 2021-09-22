Shane Anthony Tucker, 52, a longtime resident of Troy, died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Shane was born in Greenville, Maine, the loving son of Wayne M. and Patricia K. (Driscoll) Tucker, on Oct. 16, 1968. He graduated from Littleton High School in 1987, where he played several sports, including golf and hockey. He graduated with honors from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston in 1991.
While in college, Shane worked part-time as a security guard for Dana Farber Cancer Institute. One night he met Bobby Orr of the Boston Bruins, who handed him an autographed poster of Orr in mid-flight scoring the winning goal in overtime against the St. Louis Blues in the 1970 Stanley Cup Finals. Shane later gave this poster to his brother, Erik.
An eclectic mix of careers was embraced by Shane. As an interior decorator in New York City, he met a diminutive and quiet owner of an apartment and realized later it was Barbra Streisand. Shane was not impressed by celebrities unless sports or Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac were involved.
A change of careers saw Shane driving an 18-wheeler cross-country. He next drove for FedEx, and most recently he was warehouse manager for Puzzle House in Jaffrey.
Shane was a member of the Troy Fire Department for many years, where he organized golf scrambles, as well as those for the Troy Recreation Center and other charities.
He was passionate about sports, especially all the Boston professional teams. Along with Orr, his heroes were Jim Rice of the Red Sox and his favorite, #12, Tom Brady of the Patriots. Shane’s Super Bowl and World Series parties were celebrated with plenty of food and strict seating rules. You sat in the same place each year during championship seasons to win.
He coached and played softball in the Greater Keene Men’s Softball League and played men’s league hockey. He particularly enjoyed playing in golf scrambles with his dad, brothers, cousin and uncle.
Shane was Batman’s #1 fan throughout his life. He knew Batman’s characteristics down to the last detail. For Shane, the Dark Knight’s cape had to be the dark blue version.
Shane was a master in the organization of games and entertainment for his brothers and cousins. Erik, Lance and Jonny all played Batman as children in a costume handed down from year to year. Racing matchbox cars and building forts were favorite activities, also. Later, Shane would coordinate rollicking football games after Thanksgiving dinners and what better time than at night for everyone to play “Bloody Murder!” For Shane, any time was the right time to play wiffleball! Shane even tackled and set off a fireworks display on the 4th of July that amazed everyone there.
Times at the beach were a must at Hampton and Fort Meyers, Fla., with his Michele. Driving to Siesta Key, Fla., was a whirlwind of efficiency with five-minute rest stops and 5 a.m. wake-up calls to arrive with just one overnight stay.
His talents as a chef of specialty dishes were much appreciated. Shane always remembered his nieces and nephews and loved ones, especially at Christmas. When Shane entered a room, you definitely knew he had arrived with the roar of his greetings! Shane was boisterous and outspoken but was a generous, gentle, loyal and loving soul. He was an extremely hard and dedicated worker and recently held two full-time jobs for over a year. He also did many projects both in the interior and exterior of the family home in Keene, keeping it in good repair.
Shane was a beloved blessing and treasure to his family and friends. He will be missed!
Shane is survived by his father, Wayne, and his stepmother, Lauren, of Keene; his brothers: Erik and his wife, Janet, of Keene, and their children, Emi, Bryce, Reid, Margo and Penelope; Lance and his wife, Lindsay, of Waterford, Vt., and their children, Ronnie, Ava and Owen; Jonathan and his companion, Christian, of Littleton; his aunts and uncles, Belinda and Eddie Carr of Manchester; Sharon and Richard Comerford of Keene; Jean and John Dennison of New Ipswich; Loy Wentworth of Chesterfield; and Paulette Driscoll of Keene; his partner, Michele Christian, of Troy; his numerous cousins; and his close friends from childhood: Carl Champagne, Tim Roy, Jamie Silva and Darryl Louis; and his landlord and good friend, Dan Sypec.
He was predeceased by his beloved mother, Patricia; his paternal grandparents, Norman and Irene “Mummu” (Tahtinen) Tucker; his maternal grandparents, Theodore and Belinda (Tucker) Driscoll; and his uncles, Franklin and Thomas Driscoll.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Church in Keene. The celebrant will be V. Rev. Alan C. Tremblay. Committal services will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Troy. A reception will then take place in the parish hall of St. Bernard Church. There will be no calling hours. Flowers will gladly be accepted, or contributions can be made in Shane’s memory to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place, Brookline MA 02445.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Shane’s online tribute or write in the guestbook, please visit www.CSNH.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.