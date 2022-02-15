Seth W. Tolman, 55, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away quietly and peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, surrounded by his family after a brief period of declining health.
He was born to Pawmela (Agambar) and the late Ethan Tolman on April 12, 1966, in Keene. He was educated locally at Keene High School and the Dublin Academy in Dublin.
Seth also graduated from a tractor training school and computer school in Ogden, Utah.
On July 9, 2005, Seth exchanged vows with the love of his life, Linda M. Paire, at the Agape Christian Fellowship in Brattleboro with their family and friends by their side and have been married for the past 17 years.
Seth was employed by Goodenough Rubbish Disposal in Brattleboro, and by Performance Food Groups in Springfield, Vt., as a truck driver.
Seth was a kind and generous man, always willing to give a helping hand to anyone who needed it, no matter how simple or great the task might be.
His life was dedicated to being a warrior for Christ. He would spend hours sharing the word of the Lord with anyone who was willing to listen. He would drop whatever he was doing to bring comfort to a person in need.
His favorite hobby was fishing, “Have a pole and hook will travel” was his motto. He also enjoyed cooking and grilling out.
Mr. Tolman is survived by his wife, Linda Tolman, of Keene; his mother, Pamela J. Tolman; and two stepdaughters: Amy Grenier Fitzpatrick and her husband, Jeff, of Keene; and Jessica Grenier Powell and her husband, Robert, of Sparta, Va. He is also survived by his brother, Matthew Tolman, of Nelson; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and family. Seth is now reunited with his father, Ethan Tolman, who passed away on Feb. 23, 2019; and his brother, Garth Tolman, who passed away on April 21, 2018.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A graveside service will immediately follow at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Pastors Michael Gantt and Bryan Gantt from Agape Christian Fellowship in Brattleboro will be officiating. Contributions may be made in Seth’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
