Seth Stewart, 45, of Rindge, died unexpectedly from a sudden illness on June 29, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Seth was born in Peterborough on Oct. 1, 1975, the son of Leonard H. Stewart and Marcia (Lortie) Stewart. He was a graduate of Conant High School in Jaffrey, and went on to trade school, where he acquired his HVAC certificate. Seth had worked for Economy Mechanical in Keene for many years before branching out on his own, and opened SSC Mechanicals, doing commercial HVAC.
Seth was always there to help anyone in need. He was a friend to many and will be remembered for his kind soul and loving heart. His friends and customers all loved him and he will be greatly missed.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Leonard and Marjorie Stewart, and Lionel and Rita Lortie. Seth is survived by his wife Sonia, and his son, Casey James, of Rindge; his father, Lenny Stewart, and his wife, Tamara, of Rindge; his mother, Marcia Stewart, and her partner, Russ, of Douglas, Mass.; his brother, Alan Stewart, and his partner, Michelle, of Rindge; his stepsisters: Natasha Blouin and her partner, Jay, of Hudson; Danielle Latti and her partner, Nick, of Rindge; and Anne-Marie Shine of Northbridge, Mass.; his stepbrother, Jeremy Blouin, and his partner, Emilee, of Rindge; many aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends, including Brett Guyette and his wife, Liz, of Winchester; and his nieces and nephews: Max, Owen, Blake, Kaydence, Isaac and Maycee, all of Rindge.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Seth’s life will be held at the Jaffrey VFW Memorial Hall on Hathorn Road in Jaffrey on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial will take place at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to the Jaffrey VFW Memorial Post No. 5613, P.O. Box 483, Jaffrey NH 03452. To share memories, photographs and condolences with Seth’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
