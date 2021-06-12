The long-awaited gathering in honor of the life of Seth Perry will be held on June 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Orchard Hill Community Center, 114 Old Settlers Road, East Alstead. It is hoped attendees will come with memories to share. We will celebrate together the ways in which Seth touched our lives.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Deaths of 2 people found in Keene apartment not suspicious
- Monadnock Region restaurants struggle to find staff
- Winchester man accused of threatening to shoot neighbors
- New charter school to move into former Keene school sites
- Former Pho Keene Great co-owner starting Vietnamese food truck
- Taste of Keene food fest marks 'grand reopening' for downtown
- Project Share thrift store in Keene to close after half-century in business
- Holly Beth Barrett
- Krista E. White
- Keene medical transportation nonprofit closes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.