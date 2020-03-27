Seth Perry
Seth Perry, 85, of Alstead, died at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland on March 7, 2020.
He was born in North Conway, the third son of Errol and Priscilla Benson Perry. For most of his childhood the family lived in Durham and he attended Dover High School. At the University of New Hampshire, he earned a degree in geology, which included a period of data collection in Norway. After two years in the Army in Germany, he worked on his brother’s dairy operation and then started a market farming business in Kensington, operating a vegetable stand, wholesaling some produce and selling hay. People looked forward to opening time at the stand, and could be found waiting and ready, eager to get what they wanted, lest the supply run short, for Seth would not sell what he did not produce himself.
Twenty years later he sold the business and embarked on a master’s degree program in forestry at the University of New Hampshire. This was interrupted by illness and he was unable to finish. From then on, life was a struggle as he became increasingly incapacitated.
In 1970, he married Margaret Chase of Alstead. Together they enjoyed ornithology, hiking, cross-country skiing, the farm and their son. Seth was a quiet, kindly person who enjoyed a wide variety of reading matter, the history of steam railroads and mountain climbing. In the early years, he made eleven trips with friends to climb in the Sierras and Canadian Rockies. He was a runner and a bicycler. Active in his community, Seth was a volunteer fireman, coached youth ice hockey and represented the Town of Kensington for 30 years in the Rockingham Planning Commission.
Seth is survived by his wife, Margaret; a son, Nathan Perry of Dover; a brother, Mark Perry, and Betty, of Auburn, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Louise Perry, of Philadelphia; a niece and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Benson Perry.
A gathering in honor of Seth will take place later. Memorial donations may be sent to Maplewood Nursing Home, Activities Department, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467, or to the organization of one’s choice.
