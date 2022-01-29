On Jan. 18, 2022, Seth Clark, age 30, of Keene, left this Earth, searching for peace.
Seth grew up in Shelburne, Mass., attending the Mohawk Trail Regional Schools and graduating from the Franklin County Technical School’s carpentry program. He loved working with his hands and made a rocking chair in honor of his sister, which earned a first prize ribbon, as well as a state rosette at the local fairs. He was talented and creative in his younger years, also earning a state rosette for a book of Chinese calligraphy. Another creative venture was coming up with ideas for Halloween. He won several years in a row for wearing an actual carved pumpkin over his head with varying costumes.
Seth persevered through difficulties in his life. He had a gradual hearing loss as a child, learning to lip read on his own until he received dual cochlear implants. He participated in the annual Great Strides Walk for Cystic Fibrosis, supporting research to find a cure for his sister. He continued his perseverance by riding his bicycle to work in all kinds of weather. He was most recently a manager at Burger King. He loved learning new things and passing that knowledge on to others. He took pride in his work as well as providing for his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed online gaming and spending time with his daughter. His favorite pastime was reading to her at bedtime.
Seth leaves behind his 15-month-old daughter, Athena; his partner, Heidi Kissell; and his “stepson,” Malachi Silvernale; his mother, Sandra (Merriott) Gaffey, and her partner, Bruce Newcomb, of Shelburne Mass.; his father, Walter Clark, and his wife, Heyde, of Lima, Peru; his grandparents: Judy Merriott of Orlando, Fla.; and James Merriott and his wife, Ginny Peck, of Shelburne, Mass.
He was predeceased by his sister, Audrey Clark; and his grandparents, Walter and Deceane Clark, and Gail White.
Cheshire Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
If you are in pain and hurting, please reach out to someone. Life is so precious and much too short. Please show the ones you love that you love them.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.
