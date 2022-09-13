My son is my winner. The fellow who sailed into unchartered waters, I have never known. His ship has been too often damaged in the journey, too many times against the wind, tides, currents, rocks. Not unlike others, ships must sail. His spirit has been repaired like the holes and tears of sails. Patient mending has allowed him to set sail again and face life’s challenges. His hull is strong, he moves about with a confidence that I am uncertain he has or has not, but appears to be ready to let his bow cut course and challenge the relentless waves and currents of his direction. I love this child, his strong spirit, his scarred honesty. I can watch him set sail every day and hope the best of his journeys lay ahead. Bless you my dear son and friend Sebastian. You are free.
— Mom
Sebastian Ellis Rais, the spirited and loving son and nephew whose intelligence, quick wit, humor and energy reminds us of our own dreams, goals and generous love, died June 26, 2022, after a brief struggle with mental illness.
He is survived by his mother, Polly Knowles, and her partner, Rick Cataldo, of Swanzey; his aunts, Pamela Knowles from the Berkshires, and Ele and her husband, Bruce Fraser, from Australia; and many extended families and loved ones.
He attended Monadnock Waldorf School in Keene and High Mowing in Wilton.
Sebastian lived in Sun City, Ariz., with his beloved partner, Suzy Saunders, and her children, Savannah and Zach.