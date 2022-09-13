Sebastian Ellis Rais

My son is my winner. The fellow who sailed into unchartered waters, I have never known. His ship has been too often damaged in the journey, too many times against the wind, tides, currents, rocks. Not unlike others, ships must sail. His spirit has been repaired like the holes and tears of sails. Patient mending has allowed him to set sail again and face life’s challenges. His hull is strong, he moves about with a confidence that I am uncertain he has or has not, but appears to be ready to let his bow cut course and challenge the relentless waves and currents of his direction. I love this child, his strong spirit, his scarred honesty. I can watch him set sail every day and hope the best of his journeys lay ahead. Bless you my dear son and friend Sebastian. You are free.