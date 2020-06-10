Scott W. Hamlin
Scott W. Hamlin, 46, of Swanzey, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, while working in New Haven, Conn.
His parents, Kathy A. (O’Neil) and Harry J. Hamlin Jr., welcomed their son into the world on Feb. 12, 1974, in Keene.
Scott spent his early years in Swanzey, later moving to Virginia Beach, Va., where he was a graduate of Kellam High School. He returned to Swanzey in 2017.
At the time of his death, Scott was working as a sandblaster with Tri-State Painting, LLC, based out of Tilton. He had a great love of the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting, 4-wheeling and working outside around his house. He also enjoyed watching all of the New England sports teams. His family brought him the greatest joy in life.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially by his fiance and soulmate, Jenn McMahon, of Swanzey; two sons, Claudio Adams and Erich Hamlin, both of Virginia Beach, Va.; Jenn’s children, whom he loved as his own: Ashley Lawrence of Keene; and Madison and Collin Foster, both of Swanzey; his mother, Kathy A. O’Neil, of North Swanzey; his sister, Laurie Hodgdon, and her husband, Edwin, of Swanzey; his aunts, Kathy O’Neil of Laconia; and Millie O’Neil-Kootman and her husband, Marc, of New Brunswick, N.J.; a niece, Kimberly Brough, of Chester, Vt.; two nephews, Trevor Hodgdon and Justin Hodgdon, both of Virginia Beach, Va,; and two cousins, Brett O’Neil and Jennifer O’Neil, both of Laconia. Scott was predeceased by his uncle, Richard “Dick” O’Neil.
Services for Scott and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene, will be private.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Hamlin’s memory to the American Heart Association Northeast Affiliate, Two Wall St., Manchester NH 03101.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
