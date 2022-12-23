Scott Thomas Skowfoe, of Lempster, passed away after a brief bout of illness on Dec. 11, 2022.
He was born Dec. 28, 1953, in Queens, N.Y., and after graduating high school and moving to New Hampshire in 1973, he called New Hampshire home ever since.
Scott enjoyed many things, including watching basketball and football and rooting for the Celtics and the Patriots every season. He also enjoyed having his annual pig roasts many years ago, and going to the fairs around the state every year.
Before his passing he was an avid dump truck driver and was employed with United Construction.
Scott was predeceased by his parents, John and Lucille (Hanwright) Skowfoe; and his brother, Michael J. Skowfoe.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa; his daughter, Tasha Skowfoe; his sister, Sharon, of Florida; his brother, Steven, of Arkansas; and his brother, Paul, of Arkansas; as well as many nieces and nephews, both blood and not. He took in many people as his own and was known as “Uncle Scotty” to many.
Calling hours will be held Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lempster Fire and Rescue for all their hard work and their determination to help in a time of need.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home (www.fentonandhennessey.com).