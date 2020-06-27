Scott Smart
Scott Smart, 51, passed away peacefully at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on June 14, 2020. He suffered from Type 1 diabetes and cardiac problems.
He was born in Keene and spent some time in Tennessee, but he mostly lived in New Hampshire. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Kellom; his mother, Grace (Roberts) Smart; his brother, Marvin Smart, and his wife, Kathy Smart; his brother, Micheal Smart; and his sister, Deborah Morton. He has three sons: Micheal, Kyle and Cody Smart; and several grandchildren.
He was a wonderful energetic man who loved life. He enjoyed classic rock music and he always had to have music playing. He loved to make people smile and laugh and he was the life of any event or party. He had a beautiful smile and he loved animals of any kind — at times he preferred the animals over people. He loved his job of driving for construction sites and he always said that it never felt like work to him. He would come home from work so excited about his day and talk about moving this or that from one place to the other. He said it was like Jeeping all day long to him and it just made him so happy to be able to do what he loved. His love of the warmer weather was thrilling to him, and that’s when he really came alive with swimming, fishing and kayaking on Wilson Pond. He loved driving the back roads and just getting outside to listen to music and enjoy the outdoors to find a new adventure. He lived each day to the fullest with no regrets. He will be missed so much by his friends and family every day. Please pause for a moment and remember him with a warm, loving smile. Always remember the good times just like he did and never forget him. He turned everyday moments into something beautiful just by being him. Time will never change the love that I have for you and I will go on loving you just the same my whole life through.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for their hard work and their time that they spent helping him, when he was confused or frustrated, just to meet his needs.
