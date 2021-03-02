Scott R. Plansker

Scott Richard Plansker, 57, passed away in the early morning hours on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, a loving father and friend of many, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Scott was born on May 2, 1963, in Brattleboro to Richard Plansker and Sylvia Joyce Plansker. He cherished his career in food service and hospitality, and was quite the chef himself. He most recently resided in Chesterfield after spending years living on various beaches and islands, always chasing a warm sun and cold drink.
He had a way of making friends everywhere he went, and knowing how to make others feel wanted and welcomed. Known more for his volume than his accuracy when it came to singing, he could twist a song into a lasting impression. His contagious personality set the tone for every occasion.
He fully committed himself to his career with an unmatched work ethic and a leadership style that made you want to work hard with him all day, then go grab a drink together after. Always prepared for a good meal and a great time, he absolutely loved being able to meet new people and make new friends, and kept everyone rolling in laughter long through the night.
Truly one of a kind, he will be forever missed. He would want everyone to honor his legacy by living life to the fullest, and enjoying the simplest pleasures life has to offer.
He is survived by: his son, Tyler; his daughter, Mikayla; his father, Richard, and stepmother, Joanne; and his sister, Deanna, and his brother, Duane. He is also survived by a large extended family and more friends than anyone can imagine, spanning from Stratton Mountain to Virginia Beach, and down to St. Thomas, U.S. V.I. Scott is predeceased by his mother, Sylvia, and his brother, Michael.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, with a celebration of life to follow — the location is yet to be determined. Another celebration of life will also be held in Virginia Beach at a later date, with more information to follow. Flowers will gladly be accepted.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
