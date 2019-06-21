Scott P. Devine
Scott Palmer Devine, 69, of Swanzey passed away on June 17, 2019, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene after a short battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends and his passing was very peaceful.
Mr. Devine was born in Lynn, Mass., to Stanley and Jane Devine. He graduated from Swampscott High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1974-1980 and earned the rank of sergeant. He was a tank turret repairman and was stationed in Texas, Kansas and Germany. He was married to Victoria Dodge for 18 years. Scott and Victoria had one child, Jessica, and lived in Salem, Mass. He has lived in Massachusetts, Honduras, Colorado and Florida. While living in Florida, he was associated with a few churches and traveled to El Salvador and Haiti for ministry work.
More recently, Scott lived in Swanzey and worked for Thomas Transportation as a driver prior to his retirement. He was also an active member of Hope Chapel in Keene and a member of John A. High Post 84 American Legion in Swanzey.
Scott is survived by his daughter, Jessica Devine, two sisters, Kim Sedgwick and Sally Holmes, one brother, James Devine, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Steven J. Devine.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 23, at 3 p.m., at Hope Chapel, 667 Main St., Keene. All are welcome to attend. Military burial with honors will be at the N.H. Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Tuesday, June 25, at 2:30 p.m. and will be a brief ceremony.
The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Chapel in Keene, or to John A. High American Legion Post 84, 729 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey, NH 03446.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.