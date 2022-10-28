Scott Micheal Sheldon, 59, of Winchester, passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, peacefully with loved ones by his side. He had been battling cancer for over a year and fought it with bravery and resolve to the point that many didn’t realize how bad and severely affected he was.
Scott was born on Oct. 13, 1963, in Keene, and lived in both Keene and Peterborough through his childhood. He had attended Keene schools and started working as a carpenter upon leaving school. Scott was very coordinated and athletic, and participated in many sports throughout his life. Scott began training in American Kenpo early in his adulthood, and eventually worked his way to becoming a Black Belt. Scott was extremely humble, and never spoke or bragged about his physical status; however, occasionally his family or friends would ask for demonstrations of his knowledge. He was pleased to share some of his techniques; his skills were always proven, as he took his training very seriously.
Scott was a major player during the Keene Broomball days, becoming one of the longest tenured players, and also travelling many times to Berlin, Gorham and Massachusetts for New England Tournaments. Scott was part of Keene All-Star Teams, of which two of those teams won championships in 1985 and 1993. He was well known for his durability and endurance, as well as his powerful shot and chippy play.
Scott was also a longtime participant in the Greater Keene Men’s Softball Association, playing for several teams early in his career before settling on a longtime team with some of his closest friends. With Scott pitching or playing third the majority of the time, the team won several tournaments, and four league championships in the 2000’s decade.
Scott was also an excellent poker player, winning and placing in several large tournaments when he resided in Oregon the past few years. His patience in playing was equaled by his stern “poker face.”
Scott was very loyal to his friends and was always willing to sacrifice a weekend to help someone build something, fix something, or just lend a listening ear to someone with troubles. His wisdom on life was based on logic and common sense, and he kept things simple. He was not materialistic, and although he may have regretted earlier decisions in life, he spent his later years mending many fences, and getting his family to come back together. This was very important to him.
Scott leaves behind his father, William Sheldon, and his wife, Denise, of Jaffrey; his siblings: Darrell Sheldon of Keene, Andrea Sheldon of Keene, Keith Sheldon of Keene, William Sheldon of Gilsum and Eric Sheldon of Jaffrey; three sons: Cori Donaldson of Manchester; and Michael Sheldon and Nicholas Sheldon of Reading, Pa.; he also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and grandchildren; as well as his fiancee, Jodi Champney, of Winchester.
Scott is predeceased by his mother, Jeanne M. Sheldon, and a son, Scott LaBrie.
Also missing Scott will be Jodi’s daughters, Laci and Kaylie; Scott’s former boss and close friend from Oregon, Jim Renfro; and Scott’s closest friend here in New Hampshire, Gordon Daniels.
A brief Celebration of Life will be held at Wheelock Park, near Durling Field, in Keene on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the American Legion Post #4 in Keene.
Contributions in Scott’s Memory to be made to the American Cancer Society.