Scott M. Paakki, 46, of Westport Village, passed away on Dec. 11, 2021. He passed peacefully with the love of family near at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care in Lebanon after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
