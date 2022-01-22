Scott M. Paakki

Scott Michael Paakki, born March 13, 1975, passed away after a lengthy illness with his loving family by his side, on Dec. 11, 2021.
He battled this disease with amazing bravery and strength, with positivity and determination. He continued doing the things he loved — hiking, music and spending time with his son, Cameron, and dog, Cooper. He loved gardening and was an avid Patriots fan. Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting Scott knew he was an extremely kind, loving, gentle, peaceful person who loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Kari Paakki; his mother, Cynthia Pearce; his father, Jack Paakki; his brother, Brian Paakki; his sister, Amy Paakki; his children: sons Michael Workman and Cameron Paakki; and daughters, Brittney and Kelcie Paakki; as well as his grandchildren, Penny, Lincoln and Rocco. Scott’s infectious smile and love will live on in his family forever and will truly be missed.
Please join us Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the UCC Church in Boxborough, Mass., for the “Celebration of Scott’s Life” and to enjoy laughs, stories and love with family and friends. A luncheon will follow.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 034446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.