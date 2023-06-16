Scott E. West returned home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the age of 93. His final days were spent surrounded by his endless supply of family and loved ones, and he passed in the comfort of his Ascutney, Vt., home with loved ones surrounding him.
Scott was born in Chichester on April 27, 1930, to Elmer and Geraldine West. He had eight siblings.
Scott was a dedicated truck driver until he retired after 35 years. He was a devoted worker and worked all his life, continuing to work long after retirement. He delivered newspapers for The Keene Sentinel for 18 years and had many valued customers. He loved his work and worked tirelessly without complaint.
Scott lived in Keene for 40 years and moved to Ascutney, Vt., four years ago. In his later years, Scott enjoyed the companionship of his beloved dog, Inky. He was loved by all and never knew a stranger — everyone was a friend. Scott made friends everywhere he went and is remembered for his kindness and devotion to others.
Scott was a loving and dedicated father and husband and provided unwavering love and support to his family. He is survived by his five children: Nancy Colburn of Ascutney, Vt.; William West of Ascutney, Vt.; Scott West Jr. and his wife, Sharon, of Gardner, Maine; Cindy Blackmon of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Karen Oulette and her husband, William, of Weathersfield, Vt.
Scott loved his four stepchildren as his own. He is survived by three: Kevin Richards and his husband, Mark, of Boston; Tami Spencer and her husband, Noel, of Concord; and Melissa Mullally of Keene. He is also survived by his brother, George, and his wife, Jeanette, of Florida; and his sister, Mildred Farnham, of Hanover.
Scott was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife of 40 years, Marcia; their son, Jason; his stepdaughter, Becky; his brothers, Raymond, Robert and Herbert; and his sisters, June and Naomi.
Scott’s large family includes many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will miss his dedicated presence at family events.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Pine Knoll Cemetery in Hanover, and all are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to your local humane society in Scott’s memory.
