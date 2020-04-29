Scott Courtlandt Davis
Scott Courtlandt Davis, 65, passed away suddenly on Feb. 7, 2020, at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, Calif., after a brief illness. Scott was stricken by Wegener’s disease, an extremely rare disorder of the blood and respiratory tract.
Scott Courtlandt Davis was born in Keene on Nov. 2, 1954, the son of Russell and Elinor Davis. He attended local schools and was a 1972 graduate of Keene High School. A noted artist while still in high school, Scott graduated from the University of New Hampshire in mass communications and studio art, then moved to Los Angeles in 1980, where he went on to pursue a long career in the arts.
Scott was the much loved husband and career-long artistic partner of Denise Davis, to whom he was married for 35 years. Both graduates of the California Institute of Art, the couple formed the artistic partnership of Davis & Davis prior to CalArts and became renowned Los Angeles artists whose works have been exhibited throughout the United States, Europe and Asia.
Davis & Davis’ work can be found at www.davisanddavis.org as well as in the public collections at: Brooklyn Museum of Art; Ulrich Museum of Art, Wichita, Kan.; California State University, Los Angeles; Kinsey Institute Indiana University, Bloomington, Ill.; and Jean Pigozzi Collection, Geneva, Switzerland. The couple’s book, “Childish Things,” their lost and abandoned toy series narrative, was published by Santa Monica Press in 2004
Scott, like his wife, was also a dedicated teacher. He taught graphic design, fine art photography, web design, multimedia design, computer graphics and computer-aided design for fashion marketing, digital design, etc., at California State University, Los Angeles; West Los Angeles College; California State University, Northridge; El Camino College; Loyola Marymount University, and others.
Friends remember Scott as a deeply kind, wry and committed spirit, as well a lifelong socially conscious activist. The artwork he created with Denise was often playful, with witty takes on the extraterrestrial, Americana, historical space-time conundrums and imagery that often invoked innocence edged with peril.
With a lineage that descends directly from Pilgrim settlers, Scott’s social activism was guided by an unwavering streak of New England transcendentalism — an optimism and faith in man’s capabilities to rise above any unacceptable state in life through the power of intellect. He was at all times a quiet, hard-working “Yankee,” with a deeply committed moral sense, an awe and fascination for what lies out there in the universe and an artist’s bemused eye for his home of 40 years, Los Angeles.
He is survived by his wife, Denise, as well as his brother, Jon, and sister, Pamela, and is predeceased by both his parents. Memorial services are pending. Those wishing to honor Scott’s memory, please feel free to plant a tree, or two, or three ...
