Scott A. LaPoint, 49, of Winchester, passed away on Dec. 16, 2020. He passed suddenly and unexpectedly after a brief period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Laconia state rep urged to resign after sharing anti-Semitic post
- Keene's eminent domain plans meet resistance from property owners
- Eco-Village residents bid adieu to Peterborough community
- Cheshire Medical health-care workers begin COVID vaccination Friday
- Peterborough: 'Immediate danger' to Eco-Village tenants requires Wednesday removal
- David Guy Livengood
- Several restaurants reopen after COVID shutdowns
- NH's 21 additional COVID deaths include fifth from Cheshire County
- New charter school to open in Keene in September 2021
- Court ruling favors developer hoping to build Swanzey apartments near airport
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.