Scott A. LaPoint, 49, a lifetime resident of Winchester, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene after a brief period of declining health.
Scott was born the son of Linda L. (Herzig) and Richard “Dick” S. LaPoint Jr. on May 4, 1971, in Greenfield, Mass. He was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1988. He later went on in his studies at Greenfield (Mass.) Community College.
He worked as a traffic control officer for the Town of Winchester for two years. Prior, Scott worked as a truck driver for many local companies.
He enjoyed playing guitar and music. Time was spent watching NASCAR, drawing, and going on long rides in the car and on motorcycles. When the snow came around you could find him on the trails riding his snowmobile. He was always tinkering with electronics. He found it fascinating how they worked and fixing them. Scott loved his family immensely.
Scott was formerly married to Stacy L. LaPoint.
Mr. LaPoint is survived by his parents, Richard “Dick” and Linda L. LaPoint of Winchester; his grandparents, Richard and Shirley LaPoint Sr. of Ashuelot; his children: Alexander J. George of Kingsland, Ga.; and Nicholas R. LaPoint and his significant other, Savanah Hardy, of Winchester; his siblings: Allison M. Morrison and her husband, Shawn, of Wentworth; Beth A. LaPoint and her significant other, Richard Auger, of Winchester; Adam A. LaPoint and his wife, Heather, of Winchester; and Ryan N. LaPoint of Winchester; and two grandchildren, Kendyl LaPoint and Avery LaPoint, of Winchester. In addition, he leaves aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Scott is predeceased by his grandparents, Richard and Dorothy Herzig; and his uncle, Edward Herzig.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will occur in the spring of 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery, Winchester. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required in the chapel. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.