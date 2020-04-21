Saul Grayson
Saul Grayson, 87, died peacefully in his home in Keene on April 14, 2020, in the company of his loving family.
Saul was born on June 13, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y. After graduating from New Utrecht High School, he played minor league baseball in North Carolina and Virginia before serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following his service, Saul attended Brooklyn College, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and met the love of his life, Janet. Saul taught in New York City public schools before moving to New Hampshire in the mid-1960s, where he taught physical education to Keene elementary school students.
Saul enjoyed golfing with friends, laughing with loved ones, and rooting for the New York Rangers, Mets, Jets and former Brooklyn Dodgers. He was known for his unwavering optimism, quick wit and, above all, love for his family.
Saul and Janet happily resided in New Hampshire for nearly 55 years, where they raised their beloved family. Saul was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and is survived by Janet, his wife of 62 years; their four children: Felicia, Heath, Diana and Anne; and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Arlene.
