Sarah Bernart “Sally” Haaren died Sunday, March 28, 2021, comfortably cared for by her family and hospice.
Born 1931 in Montclair, N.J., Sally’s childhood and early schooling took place in New Canaan, Conn. She graduated from the Northfield-Mount Hermon School in 1949 and transferred from Connecticut College for Women to the Cornell Nursing School program in 1952.
Her marriage to Peter Haaren in 1953 interrupted her nursing training, which was completed after her three children were born and educated through high school in Darien, Conn. The family moved to Mount Holly, Vt., in 1977 and Sally worked for several years as a psychiatric nurse at Rutland Hospital. Her joys for country living were well served in her 35 years in Vermont, which included 15 years in Quechee. She and her husband have been happy residents of Keene since 2012.
She is survived by her husband, Peter; her son, Peter Ernest, and his partner, Karen Evans; her son, David, and her daughter-in-law, Kathy Abbott; her daughter, Tyler Haaren, her husband, Daniel Moss, and their children, granddaughter Sabina and grandson Tal.
To express condolences or to share a memory of Sally, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.