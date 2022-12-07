Sara Love Shepherd

Sara Love (Hardesty) Shepherd, our beloved mother, grandmother and friend, left this Earthly life to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, following a long illness.
Sara was born in Harriman, Tenn., and grew up in Lynchburg, Va. She married her first husband, Clyde Shepherd (deceased), in 1962 and they raised three boys in Westmoreland. Sara and Clyde were divorced in 1978. Sara married her longtime sweetheart, Ronald Slayton (deceased), in 1996. Sara and Ron spent many happy years living in Westmoreland, Munsonville, Kallmunz, Germany, and Lake Monticello, Va.
Sara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Dana Shepherd; her son, Tim Shepherd; and her son, Scott Shepherd; her grandchildren: Matthew, Nicholas, Drew, Abigail and Rachel; her stepchildren and their families: Seth Slayton, Sarah Slayton and Lauren Slayton; her brother- and sister-in-law, Paul and Jill Hardesty; her sister- and brother-in-law, Beth and John Dyck; and her sister, Judy Smith; as well as many other family members and dear friends.
Sara was a kind and dedicated early childhood teacher in Charlestown and in Keene at Wheelock School and with the Rise Program. She also taught kindergarten for 12 years in Germany for the Department of Defense. Sara loved children!
Her belief in Christ was important in her life. She was compassionate and caring to all people. She was a member and choir singer at the Nelson Congregational church in Nelson and the Palmyra Methodist Church in Palmyra, Va. Sara volunteered with numerous community groups, including Meals on Wheels, the Boy Scouts, The Head Start Program and Cedarcrest Home for Disabled Children. She loved to swim, walk, cook, weave and read. She also loved to travel and entertain.
A celebration of Sara’s life will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Nelson Congregational Church in Nelson.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home for their loving care for Mom.
Donations to Rise for Baby and Family, 147 Washington St., Keene NH 03431 are a welcome way to celebrate Sara’s life.