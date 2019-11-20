Sara Louise May
Sara Louise (Davis) May was born on March 2, 1928, in New Wilmington, Pa. She and her twin sister, Carolyn, were the youngest of six children of Eleanor and Alan Davis.
The family was centered around music: Mr. Davis taught music at Westminster College and was an admired soloist, and Mrs. Davis was an accomplished pianist who served as his accompanist and later as church organist for many years. Sara and her twin, Carolyn, had a happy small-town childhood. Sara graduated from New Wilmington High School in 1941 and, like her five siblings, attended Westminster College, where she was active in a sorority and majored in music. She graduated in 1945 and went on to seminary in Pittsburgh for a year. For a short time she served as Director of Christian Education in Clareton, Pa., before taking a position as an elementary school music teacher in Shady Side, Ohio.
In the spring of 1955 she met Russell James (Jim) May through a friend with whom he taught Sunday School. They were married six months later, on Dec. 24, 1955, at the Westminster College Chapel. Jim was a chemist who specialized in adhesives. Several job changes took them and their growing family from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, to Easton, Pa., to North Kingstown, R.I., and finally to Keene, where they lived for 35 years. Sara took great joy in singing in choirs, including the Chansonettes in Akron, Ohio, the Akron Symphony Chorus, the Vermont Choir under Blanche Moyse, and the Keene Chorale. One highlight was singing with the renowned Bach Choir in Bethlehem, Pa. She also directed and sang alto in many church choirs, including that of the First Baptist Church of Keene, where she and Jim were active members.
After receiving an MA in Counseling in 1977, Sara worked at Keene State College and later Antioch College, where she loved interacting with students. A talented poet, Sara published several poems in Keene publications. Her hobbies also included cross stitch and she completed several complex pieces. From childhood, she was an avid baseball fan, ultimately cheering on the Boston Red Sox through many seasons. She loved to travel and visited Europe several times. In 2007 Sara and Jim relocated to The Meadows, a senior community in Marlborough, Mass. In 2013 Sara and Jim moved to a small home in Marlborough, and Sara entered Sudbury Pines nursing home in 2018. Sara passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2019.
Survivors include her husband; her daughter, Betsy, and husband, Tom; her daughter, Barbara, and husband, Chris; her daughter Kitty; and her son, Mark, and wife, Tammy; grandchildren: Sally and husband, Josh; Annie and fiance, Carl; Brett, Logan, Griffin, Rachel, and Ryan; and great-grandson, Nicholas
