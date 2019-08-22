Sandra Lee Strang
Sandra Lee “Sandy” (Hanks) Strang, 67, of Swanzey, passed away in the comfort of her home with family by her side on Aug. 18, 2019, following a courageous fight with cancer. Her positive spirit and enduring faith remained undaunted.
Sandy was born in Plymouth Oct. 26, 1951, the daughter of Milton and Peg Hanks.
She was a 1969 graduate of Plymouth High School, attended the Kings College, attended the Sorbonne, then went to SUNY Oneonta where she graduated cum laude in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary and early secondary education and French. She took postgraduate classes at SUNY New Paltz. Sandy worked for many years at IBM, and Hewlett Packard. She was a regional coordinator for International Experience, a foreign student exchange organization. She also taught at Sylvan Learning Center. Sandy always loved children and was blessed with the gift of teaching. She taught Sunday school all her life. After she married, she taught 5-Day Clubs and Awana as well. When she moved to New Hampshire, Sandy became an active member of Sturtevant Chapel where she taught Sunday school and helped with the Kidz Konnection program and vacation Bible school.
Sandy is survived by her son, Nathan Strang and her former husband, Paul Strang, both of Albany, Ore.; her siblings, Sharon Bremer of Lexington, Ky., Marilyn Greenwood of Swanzey, Nancy Barrett and her husband, Gordon, of Anderson, Ind., and Thomas Hanks and his wife, Lois, of Moultonborough; 13 nieces and nephews; and 20 grandnieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at Sturtevant Chapel on Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. followed by light refreshments in Fellowship Hall. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Sandy to Sturtevant Chapel for the children’s ministry, 15 Washington Ave., Keene, NH 03431.
