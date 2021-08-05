Sandra L Phippard

Sandra L. (Morey) “Sandy” Phippard, 78, died on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Applewood Care Center in Winchester. She passed peacefully in her sleep after a period of declining health. She was a resident of Winchester and a former longtime resident of Swanzey and Keene.
Sandy was born on June 19, 1943, to Dorothy C. (Reed) and Alvin F. Morey in Newport. She was raised in Keene by her great-grandparents, Harriette (Trombley) and John Carroll. Sandy graduated from Keene High School with her GED in 1981. She was employed at Kingsbury Machine Tool Company in Keene as a master electrician for 26 years until her retirement in 2012.
Sandy loved sewing, quilting, knitting and crocheting. She was a longtime member of the Cheshire Quilters’ Guild and enjoyed making quilts and other items for her friends and family. Sandy also enjoyed tending her flowers in the garden and looking out over them from her swing. Sandy taught line and partner dancing for 12 years and could be found working as a part-time DJ at local dances. She played in several dart leagues in the Keene area and was a member of the Keene Italian Club.
Sandy is survived by her two sons and their spouses: Rick W. Phippard and his wife, Joelle, of Swanzey; and Mark E. Phippard and his wife, Michelle, of Spofford; as well as her four half-siblings: Linda S. LaChapelle and her husband, Mitchell, of Swanzey; Allen F. Norcross of Swanzey; Cheryl Kyprie and her husband, Warren, of Boca Raton, Fla.; and Patricia J. Solano and her husband, Simon, of Perkinsville, Vt.; and her two step-siblings: Judith Stewart and her husband, James, of Keene; and Arthur Norcross and his wife, Joan, of Swanzey. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Morgan Phippard, Madison Phippard, Makenzie Campbell, Keegan Phippard, Grace Phippard and Eli Phippard. Sandy is survived by her stepmother, Grace Morey, of Gainesville, Fla.; as well as her sister-in-law and close friend, Beth Phippard, of Swanzey. In addition, she leaves eight great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Sandy was predeceased by her longtime partner, Jim Henderson, who passed away in 2001.
In keeping with Sandy’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com). Burial will follow at the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery, Rt. 32 South, Swanzey. Flowers will gladly be accepted or donations can be made to the Monadnock Humane Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.