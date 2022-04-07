Sandra L. Peace-Carey, 72, a longtime resident of North Swanzey, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Her parents, Gene C. and Marylyle (Smith) Peace, welcomed their daughter into the world on Nov. 5, 1949, in Indiana, Pa. She grew up in Minnetonka, Minn., and was a 1967 graduate of Minnetonka High School.
A resident of North Swanzey for the past 45 years, Sandra took great joy in caring for her home and working in her floral and vegetable gardens. She was a great cook and canned many of her bounty she harvested from her garden. Sandra found a special place in her heart for her Jack Russell dog, “Mini.” Sandra worked as an associate registrar with Keene State College and later with Antioch University in Keene, spanning 30 years of service to the colleges. She also received a master’s degree in business management from Antioch University.
Sandra will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband of 25 years, Michael “Mike” Carey, of North Swanzey; her children: Heather Mucha and her husband, Robert, of Barnstable, Mass.; and Heath Carey and his wife, Tara, of California; her grandchildren: Quinn Mucha, Kate Mucha, Lexington Carey, Azalea Carey and Indigo Carey; a sister, Mary Crawmer, of Hastings, Minn.; a brother, Gene Peace, and his wife, Joanne, of Reddington Beach, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Two grandchildren, Violet Carey and Iris Carey, predeceased her.
Services for Sandra will be held privately by the family. For those who wish, donations may be made in Sandra’s memory to: American Cancer Society — New Hampshire Division, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford NH 03110; or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
