Sandra L. Grady

Sandra “Sandy” L. (Dawson) Grady, 75, of Keene, and formerly Worcester, Mass., passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, July 15, 2023, after a brief period of declining health.
Sandy was born a daughter to the late Mary (Rosie) and Harold Dawson Sr. on June 15, 1948, in Worcester, Mass. She attended South High School in Worcester, Mass., with the class of 1966.
On June 30, 1979, Sandra exchanged vows with the love of her life, Gerald F. Grady. They had a simple service with family and friends surrounding them.
Sandy enjoyed her time working for Lusignan Brothers in Worcester, Mass., as their office manager and bookkeeper for 30 years until she retired in 2010.
Sandy loved to spend her time working on crossword puzzles, and being with her family and her grandchildren.
Mrs. Grady is survived by her devoted husband of 44 years, Gerald Grady, of Keene; their daughter, Bridget L. Lundin, and her husband, Donald, of Keene; two grandchildren, Monica Lundin and Carrie Lundin; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Sandra was predeceased by her two siblings, Harry Dawson and Eunice Robinson.
In keeping with Sandy’s wishes, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital, 516 Carew St., Springfield MA 01104 (www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/locations/new-england).
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).