Sandra L. Crowley

Sandra L. “Sandi” (Stedman) Crowley, 65, of Walpole, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her husband by her side.
She was born a daughter to the late Vivian (Benton) and Howard Stedman on Sept. 9, 1956, in Oakland, Calif. She was educated locally at Monadnock Regional High School. On June 20, 1998, Sandra exchanged vows with the love of her life, James P. Crowley Sr. They had a simple service with their family and friends at the Congregational Church in Walpole.
Sandra was the assistant manager for Sears Auto Center in Keene for 10 years and worked before and after for many organizations until she retired in 1996.
Mrs. Crowley is survived by her husband, James Crowley Sr., of Walpole; her eight children, two siblings and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A burial will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Royalston Road, Fitzwilliam. Although the family will gladly accept flowers, donations may be made payable to CFFH to help offset funeral expenses. Donations should be mailed to P.O. Box 19, West Swanzey NH 03469. In the memo section please write “Sandra Crowley Funeral Expenses.”
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).