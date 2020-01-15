Sandra J. Forest
Sandra J. “Sandy” Forest, 76, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Pennsylvania, died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Keene Center Genesis. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health.
Sandra was born the daughter of the late Eva (Vaillancourt) and H. Paul Forest Sr. on Jan. 14, 1943, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1962. She went on in her studies at Thompson School of Practical Nursing in Brattleboro earning her Licensed Practical Nursing degree in 1964.
She was employed by Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland as a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years before retiring. Prior, she had worked at Cheshire Hospital, Westwood Care Nursing Home and also did private care as a nurse.
She was of the Baptist faith and an active member of the First Baptist Church in Keene for many years. Time was spent cooking community meals and spaghetti suppers at the church. She had a big heart and enjoyed helping people in need.
Ms. Forest is survived by her sisters, Sharon L. Forest of Keene and Cynthia F. Carney of Keene. She is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Sandy is predeceased by her brother, H. Paul Forest Jr., who passed in 2010.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church of Keene, 105 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will be private in the family lot at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in memory of Sandy J. Forest to: First Baptist Church of Keene, 105 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03431; or Hospice Services at Home Healthcare Hospice & Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene, NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
