Sandra Holland

Sandra “Sandy” (Lynd) Holland, age 76, died in Keene on May 2, 2023, after a brief illness.
She was born in Ironton, Ohio, and raised in Flatwoods, Ky., by Beverly and Lige Melvin.
Sandy grew up riding horses, adored spending time with her older brother, Michael, and was Salutatorian of her high school class. Throughout her life she was an avid reader and could often be found halfway through several books at once. She spent countless hours in each of the many different kitchens she inhabited, expressing her affection for family and friends through her love of food and remarkable culinary prowess. Sandy always welcomed the friends of her daughters and granddaughters into her home without hesitation, providing warm conversation, as well as an apology for the five-star meal she was sure to offer. Her quick wit cut through any foolishness or pretense, and was perhaps only matched by the steadfast support of all she loved.
Professionally, Sandy’s skill with numbers and attention to detail led her to work as a Contracts Administrator for the U.S. Army and the Raytheon Corporation. Sandy settled in the Keene area in 1995 and served as a selectperson for the Town of Stoddard.
She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, James (Jim/Bob) Curnutte; her daughter, Robin, and her husband, Benjamin Bogin; her daughter, Heather, and her husband, Brian Dresser; her granddaughter, Emma, and her husband, Jon Tshibambi; her granddaughter, Sadie; her grandsons, Ian, Alex and Jules; her great-granddaughter, Zara; her ex-husband, Albert Holland; her brothers, Gary Chapman and John Lynd; her sisters, Camie Bruce, Pam Smith and Jennifer Lynd; and a large extended family. Sandy was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Davis Public Library, 1391 Route 123 North, Stoddard NH 03464.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Holland’s services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.