Sandra E. Bandieri
Sandra E. Bandieri, 69, of Hancock, passed away suddenly of heart failure on May 1, 2020.
Sandra (“Sandi”) was born and raised in Hancock, a town she loved, and after living in Florida for several years she returned to her hometown in 2018. Sandi graduated from Peterborough High School and attended Nathaniel Hawthorne College.
Sandi retired from work as an executive director of the Keene Senior Center and opened her own group travel business, Banner Tours and Travel. She designed and sold domestic and international tours and loved meeting and working with people. Her wonderful laugh and smile left a positive impact on many, and she will be deeply missed.
Sandi was involved with several organizations and was always willing to volunteer and help where needed. She was a member of the Hancock Congregational Church, and she loved doing for others.
In her free time, she loved to read and enjoyed rug hooking, photography and gardening. She also loved the outdoors, loved cross-country skiing and was an avid birdwatcher.
Sandi is survived by her devoted husband, Deno; her daughter, Stephanie Miller, and her husband, Heath Miller, of Swanzey; her brother, Andy Higgins, and his wife, Susan Higgins, of Hillsborough; and his nephew, Adam Higgins, and his wife, Deanna, and their son, Jackson. She is also survived by her half-sisters, Maureen Payne of Bennington, and Jennifer Sanquist of Antrim; and also by her grandchildren: Ella McCauley, Michael McCauley and Rachel McCauley, of Swanzey; and Jerry Atkinson of San Antonio, Texas.
Sandi was predeceased by her mother, Ruth Calkins; her father, Clarence Higgins Jr.; and her sister, Louann Atkinson.
Due to the current circumstances, memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sandi’s name to Hancock Congregational Church, P.O. Box 98, Hancock NH 03449; or Hancock Fire and Rescue, 40 Bennington Road, Hancock NH 03449.
