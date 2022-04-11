Sandra Anne Pahl, 64, of Keene, passed away on April 7, 2022, after a period of declining health.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1957, in Southington, Conn., the daughter of Ann L. (Sears) and Edward H. Pahl Sr. She had spent most of her life in the Monadnock region. Sandy had a strong spirit and had overcome many obstacles in her life. She had a great sense of humor and was always smiling and giggling. She liked being outdoors and going for walks. Sandy loved watching horror and action movies, “General Hospital” and Red Sox games. Everywhere Sandy went, her beloved Raggedy Ann doll went also.
A ray of sunshine and loved by many, Sandy will be greatly missed by her mother, Ann L. Pahl, of Westminster, Mass.; her brothers: Dennis E. Pahl and his wife, Sara, of Winstead, Conn.; Edward H. Pahl Jr. and his wife, Krishni. of Keene; and Trey A. Pahl and his wife, Kendra, of Winchester; her sisters: Robin E. Torres and her husband, Carlos, of St. Could, Fla.; and Bonnie L. Locke of Lewiston, Maine; many nieces, nephews and extended family members, as well as numerous caregivers and friends who were just like family. She was predeceased by her father, Edward H. Pahl Sr., and her sister, Donna L. Pahl.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A service will follow immediately at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sandra Anne Pahl’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (www.StJude.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Pahl family or to share a memory of Sandy, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
