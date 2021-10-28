Samuel T. Hicks III, of Walpole, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock in Lebanon.
Sam was born in Keene on Sept. 3, 1940, the son of Samuel T. Jr. and Frances Cutter. Sam attended schools in Walpole and was a graduate of Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, Vt. He worked in the Walpole area as an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance, and later for McCrillis & Eldredge in Newport. He was an avid golfer and a board member of Hooper Golf Course. He loved sports and frequently attended events to watch his children and grandchildren.
Sam is survived by his children: Kirsten Ubernberg of Germany; Kevin T. Hicks and his partner, Lynda Chandler, of Langdon; Darren E. Hicks and his partner, Jennifer Wheeler, of Unadilla, N.Y.; and Amy H. Royce and her husband, Ryan Royce, of Westmoreland; his brothers, Randy Hicks and Phil Hicks of Walpole, and Alan Hicks; his grandchildren: Chad, Kaitlyn and Christina Chandler, Murphy Hicks, and Nicholas and Lucille Royce; his great-granddaughter, Paisley Morin; his niece, Kelley Hicks; his great niece, Grace Conety, and companion, Janice Bardis. Sam was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Dianne O’Leary; his sisters, Sarah Hogan and Deborah Schofield; his nephew, Christopher Hicks, and his great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Benson Morin.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Watkins Inn & Tavern at the Hooper Golf Course in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Town of Walpole, Walpole Recreation Department, P.O. Box 729, Walpole NH 03608, attn: Kraig Harlow.
Arrangements are being made at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
