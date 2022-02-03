Samuel David Osherson, of Nelson and Cambridge, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, from complications related to a sudden and unexplained auto-immune disorder. In spite of this, his family prefers to believe that his creative, affable, curious, and loving spirit had simply grown too large for his slender body and had instead no choice but to break free.
Sam was born to Louis and Adele Osherson on Nov. 3, 1945, and spent his early years in New York City before his family settled in Bronxville, N.Y. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Pennsylvania in 1967 and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Harvard University in 1973.
He met Julie Snow in 1975, and she knew right from the start that this would be no ordinary love. They were married in 1978 and spent the next 43 years building a life together in Cambridge, Mass., and Nelson, making each other laugh, helping each other grow, and competing viciously in nightly games of ping pong. They welcomed their son, Toby, in 1983, their daughter, Emily, in 1986, their daughter-in-law, Emily, in 2018, and their granddaughter, Lucy, in 2019.
To understand who Sam was, you must know that recently he wrote, “Life on earth has been good to me, and I owe it my all.” In his professional life, this belief was manifest in the passion he brought to his work and the ever-growing list of endeavors he pursued. He was a psychologist — opening a private practice in 1975 and spending the next 45 years helping both adults and adolescents. He was an educator and worked with the Fielding Graduate University for 25 years as a professor and a Founding Director of the Alonso Center for Psychodynamic Studies. In honor of his parents, he established the Louis and Adele Osherson scholarship fund, now devoted to providing financial support to single parents pursuing their Ph.D’s at Fielding. He was a consultant to schools and worked with the Stanley H. King Institute for 20 years to enhance the clinical listening skills of secondary school teachers working with teenagers in distress. Alongside these many accomplishments, Sam was known to report that, in the end, he was a “writer at heart.” The words seemed to flow out of him effortlessly, and during his life he published five professional, non-fiction books, three novels and countless articles published in journals, local and national newspapers, and magazines. For more information about Sam, his passions, achievements, and what made him a truly remarkable person, please visit his website: www.samosherson.com/.
Sam’s passion for life was equally visible in his personal life, and if you were lucky enough to have met him, you know this already. He radiated an aura of empathy and interest in others that made all who entered it feel that they had a voice and that their voice was heard, sometimes for the first time. He was the ultimate goofball and the funniest human being his family and many of his friends have ever met.
His creativity knew no bounds. He loved to paint abstract watercolor landscapes. He loved playing his ukulele and instead of learning simple songs, he and his teacher created mash-ups of Bach and rock with spoken interludes woven throughout. He kept his pulse on New Hampshire politics. He fed the birds religiously. And throughout all of this, he never paid much attention to social conventions or “keeping up,” which was easy to tell based on what his family considered to be his “questionable” fashion choices. He leaves behind for all who knew him an indelible sense of wonder and gratitude.
In addition to Sam’s immediate family, he leaves behind his brother, Dan, Dan’s wife, Yolande, and their three children, Marc (Neetu Agrawal and daughter Adele), Anne and Ben, and many cousins, colleagues, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held in Cambridge, Mass., in the spring. To honor Sam, please consider: Adopting an orphaned elephant in his name from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust: www.shedrickwildlifetrust.org; or making a contribution to the Adele and Louis Osherson Scholarship Fund at the Fielding Graduate University: www.fielding.edu.
