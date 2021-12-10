Sally G. Wright, 79, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on Dec. 2, 2021, at the Keene Center Genesis, Court Street, Keene.
Her parents, Reginald H. and Marion A. (Harris) Gale, welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 11, 1942, in Keene. She was a graduate of Keene High School, and later she received an associates degree in business. Sally worked for 15 years with SAU 29 in Keene as a truant officer for the Keene schools. She retired in 2017.
A talented musician, Sally played the flute and piccolo and was a longtime member of the Westmoreland Town Band. She also was an avid crafter, enjoying knitting, arts and oil painting. She especially enjoyed watching her grandsons’ baseball games. Sally had a special place in her heart for her cat “Chloe” who passed away earlier on the same day as Sally.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Secore, and her husband, Michael, of Keene; two grandsons: Cameron Secore and his wife, Coral, of Keene; and Chandler Secore and his girflfriend, Maria Harmon, of Portsmouth.
Services and burial in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, will be held privately by the family. For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Wright’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with her services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
