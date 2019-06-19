Sally Parsons
Sally (Foster) Parsons, 85, a longtime resident of the Keene and Spofford area, died on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Langdon Place of Keene. She passed peacefully during a period of declining health.
Sally was born the daughter of the late Junie (Wilson) and Rodney H. Foster on Nov. 29, 1933, in Winchester. She was educated in Vermont and graduated from Wilmington High School, class of 1951.
On March 21, 1953, she exchanged vows with Earl J. Parsons at the Congregational Church in Lynnfield, Mass. They were married with family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Earl passed on Aug. 17, 2012, after 59 years of marriage.
Sally and Earl were the owners and operators of the Old Mill Stream Country Store in Spofford until her retirement in 1973. She worked part time after that at TD Bank as a bookkeeper. Over the years, she also worked as a Tupperware representative and with Sarah Coventry Jewelry.
Sally had a lifelong interest in all types of crafts, decorations and self-made gifts. Bingo was another hobby she truly enjoyed, especially the camaraderie of fellow players.
Mrs. Parsons is survived by her son, Rodney Parsons and his wife, Joanne, of Spofford; her grandchildren, Laurie J. Butson and her husband, Jared, of Sudbury, Mass., Kirke J. Parsons and his wife, Katie, of Keene. In addition, she leaves four great-grandchildren, Max, Miles, Lainey and Connor; cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Sally is pre-deceased by her sister, Faythe Haight.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 21 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
For anyone wishing to make a donation in Sally’s memory, the family suggests consideration of the Alzheimer’s Association, Walk for the Cure, C/O Langdon Place of Keene, ATTN: Brenda, 136 A. Arch St., Keene, NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
