Sally Ann Patterson

Sally Ann (Holden) Patterson peacefully passed away on Jan. 31, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home.
Sally was born on Nov. 21, 1934, in Nashua to loving and nurturing parents Charles Holden and Grace Batchelder (née Badger). Sally was predeceased by her sister, MaryJane Towne, of Wilton. She traveled and lived in Europe with her young sons in the late 1950s. After 41 years of marriage, and the loss of her husband, Horace (Pat) Patterson Jr., she moved to Keene.
During her younger years, Sally’s family owned one of the larger New England fruit farms, known as the Badger Farm, located in Wilton, where her four sons learned the valuable lessons of working on a farm. After she married Pat, they moved to Antrim, where they raised their family and had an active and vibrant vegetable and animal farm.
Once they moved back to Wilton, Sally supported Pat throughout the years as he became a member of the Clinton Lodge No. 52. For several years, Sally was exceedingly active in the Order of Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron of Charity Chapter No. 25 in Wilton and Grand Esther of the Grand Chapter of New Hampshire. She was very proud of her service with the Eastern Star.
Sally was an exceptional knitter, seamstress and craftswoman. Her family will always cherish the many thoughtful and meticulously created crafts she had given throughout her years. She was also an avid lover of birds, especially cardinals, as well as being a competitive Scrabble player.
Sally is survived by her four sons, her daughter, and two stepsons, as well as their spouses: Matt and Leslie Anderson, Ronald and Shelly Anderson, Donald Anderson, Ira and AnnMarie Anderson and Janice and Thomas May, James and Donna Patterson and Ronald and Linda Patterson. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchild, as well as nieces and their husbands, and a stepsister, Kathleen Cridge.
Sally will be forever remembered as a wonderful, loving and supportive Mom, mother-in-Law, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her never-ending love for her family and her distinctive laughter will be forever missed.
A springtime observance in 2022, under the direction of the Smith-Heald Funeral Home, will be scheduled. The rite-of-passage journey home for Sally Ann Patterson will conclude at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Abbot Hill Road inWilton. In lieu of flowers, a donation could be pledged in memory of Sally to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452.
